india

IAS officer, tribal dept ex-assistant commissioner arrested in money laundering case in Chhattisgarh

IAS officer Ranu Sahu was arrested on October 17, while Maya Varier was taken into custody two days ago.
PTI
Last Updated : 17 October 2024, 17:08 IST

Published 17 October 2024, 17:08 IST
India News

