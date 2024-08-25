Illicit drug trade not only a challenge for India but also a global issue: Amit Shah

He said, “The percentage of sedative use in Chhattisgarh is 1.45 which is more than the national average. Chhattisgarh shares a border with seven states including Odisha and Andhra Pradesh from where drug smuggling is done.” Chhattisgarh has reported 4.98 per cent use of ganja which is more than the national average of 2.83 per cent and it is a matter of concern, he added.