Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiachhattisgarh

India has come through solidly from recent global shocks that tested its resilience: Jaishankar

Speaking at the convocation ceremony of IIM Raipur, Jaishankar emphasised that India has managed both domestic and external challenges fairly successfully.
Last Updated : 04 April 2026, 09:03 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 04 April 2026, 09:03 IST
India NewsS JaishankarChhattisgarhRaipur

Follow us on :

Follow Us