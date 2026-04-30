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IndiGo flight makes emergency landing in Raipur after passenger falls unconscious onboard

After completion of necessary procedures and the situation normalised, the flight resumed its journey to Pune at around 1 pm, an official said.
Last Updated : 30 April 2026, 11:04 IST
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Published 30 April 2026, 11:04 IST
India NewsChhattisgarhRaipurIndigo

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