IndiGo Nagpur-Kolkata flight gets bomb threat, makes emergency landing in Raipur

The plane landed at the airport in Chhattisgarh capital Raipur some time after 9 am and was immediately taken to the isolation bay for mandatory security checks, the official said.
PTI
Last Updated : 14 November 2024, 05:51 IST

Published 14 November 2024, 05:51 IST
