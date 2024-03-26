Lok Sabha polls: FIR against Chhattisgarh Congress candidate Kawasi Lakhma for model code violation

Jagdalpur: A case has been registered against senior Congress MLA and Lok Sabha candidate Kawasi Lakhma in Chhattisgarh’s Bastar district for allegedly violating the model code of conduct by “distributing cash” to people, a police official said on Tuesday.

The Kotwali police station in Jagdalpur on Monday registered a case against Lakhma and another party leader, Sushil Maurya, on the complaint of the district election officer, he said.

Lakhma, who represents the Konta assembly constituency in Sukma district and served as a minister in the previous Bhupesh Baghel-led Congress government, has been fielded by the party in the Bastar Lok Sabha constituency.

Maurya is the president of Congress' Bastar district unit.

As per the election official’s complaint, Lakhma visited the famous Maa Danteshwari temple in Jagdalpur town on March 24, a day after his candidature was declared, he said.

Outside the temple, Lakhma was caught on camera allegedly distributing cash to people, he said.