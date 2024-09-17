Man kills wife after quarrel, then dies by suicide in Chhattisgarh

Korba: A man allegedly killed his 35-year-old wife with an arrow and committed suicide by hanging himself following an argument in Chhattisgarh's Korba district, police said on Tuesday.

The incident occurred in Thengrimar village under the Shyang police station limits on Monday, an official said.

Jagannath Manjhwar (37) had an altercation with his wife, Santoshi Bai, and allegedly attacked her with an arrow at their house.