Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiachhattisgarh

Naxal death: No SIT probe, says Chhattisgarh HC; cites undermining of federal structure of policing

After the deceased were caught/taken in custody, they might have been taken to the jungle and where they were killed by the security forces and the police, he submitted.
Last Updated : 16 October 2025, 18:29 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 16 October 2025, 18:29 IST
India NewsChhattisgarhNaxal

Follow us on :

Follow Us