Naxalite carrying Rs 1 lakh bounty killed in encounter in Chhattisgarh

Sukma: A Naxalite, who was wanted in connection with 16 cases and carried a bounty of Rs 1 lakh on his head, was killed in an encounter with the police in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district on Saturday, an official said.

The gunfight took place around 6.30 am in the forest near Banjarpara village under Polampalli police station limits, where a team of police personnel was out on an anti-Naxal operation, the official said.

The operation was launched on Friday night based on inputs about the presence of senior Naxalites, including the secretary of the Konta area committee of Maoists, Vetti Mangdu, and area command-in-chief Hitesh, along with 15-20 cadres in forests of Tolnai, Tetrai, Banjarpara, and Arlampalli villages, he said.