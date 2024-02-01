Naxalite Deva suspected to have led attack on forces in Chhattisgarh's Sukma: IGP Bastar range

Raipur: Naxalite Deva who was recently made the commander of 'battalion no.1', the strongest military formation of the outlaws in Chhattisgarh's Bastar region, was possibly leading the group that attacked security personnel in Sukma district two days ago, police said.

Three CRPF personnel, including two belonging to its specialised jungle warfare unit CoBRA (Commando Battalion for Resolute Action), were killed and 15 others injured in the encounter near Tekalgudem village on Tuesday.

Asked whether Naxal leader Hidma was present during the attack, Inspector General of Police (Bastar Range) Sundarraj P said it did not seem possible.

"There is least chance of presence of Hidma, but Deva was possibly present there,' he told PTI. Deva recently replaced Hidma as commander of the Naxalites' battalion no.1, the IG added.

As per police sources, the so-called Peoples' Liberation Guerrilla Army (PLGA) battalion no. 1 has played a role in several deadly attacks in south Bastar in the past.