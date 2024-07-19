Naxalite killed in encounter in Chhattisgarh

Bijapur: A Naxalite was killed in an encounter with security forces near Telangana border in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district on Friday morning, police said.
The encounter took place around 10 am in the jungle near Semaltodi village under Ilmidi police station limits along the interstate border.
A joint team of Greyhounds, Telangana's special anti-Naxal force, and Bijapur police's District Reserve Guard was out on an anti-Naxalite operation in the area, a senior official said here.
"After the firing stopped, the body of a male Naxalite was found along with a carbine, a grenade, Maoist uniform, bags and Maoist literature. A search operation is still underway in the area, " he added.
As many as 141 Naxalites have been killed by the security forces in various encounters in Chhattisgarh so far this year, as per the police.
The highest 139 Maoists were killed in the Bastar division that comprises seven districts including Bijapur. Two Naxalites were killed in Dhamtari district.
On June 15, eight Naxalites and a jawan of the Special Task Force (STF) of police were killed in an encounter in Narayanpur district.
On June 5, six Naxalites were gunned down in an encounter in Narayanpur, while seven Naxalites were killed on the Narayanpur-Bijapur border on May 23.
At least 12 Naxalites died in an encounter in Bijapur on May 10, and 10 cadres, including three women, were killed along the border of Narayanpur and Kanker districts on April 30.
Twenty-nine Naxalites were gunned down in an encounter with the security forces in Kanker district on April 16.
Published 19 July 2024, 16:31 IST