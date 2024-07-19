Naxalite killed in encounter in Chhattisgarh

Bijapur: A Naxalite was killed in an encounter with security forces near Telangana border in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district on Friday morning, police said.

The encounter took place around 10 am in the jungle near Semaltodi village under Ilmidi police station limits along the interstate border.

A joint team of Greyhounds, Telangana's special anti-Naxal force, and Bijapur police's District Reserve Guard was out on an anti-Naxalite operation in the area, a senior official said here.