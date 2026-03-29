Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiachhattisgarh

Naxalite killed in encounter with security forces in Chhattisgarh

The encounter comes just two days ahead of the March 31 deadline set by the Centre to eliminate armed Naxalism from the country.
Last Updated : 29 March 2026, 10:10 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 29 March 2026, 10:10 IST
India NewsChhattisgarhNaxalism

Follow us on :

Follow Us