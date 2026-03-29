<p>Sukma: A <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/naxalite">Naxalite</a> was killed in an encounter with security forces in Chhattisgarh’s Sukma district on Sunday, two days before the Centre’s March 31 deadline to eliminate Maoism from the country, police said.</p>.<p>The gunfight occurred in the forest under the Polampalli police station area, where a team of security personnel was out on an anti-Naxal operation, Sukma Superintendent of Police Kiran Chavan said.</p>.Senior Naxalite Papa Rao to surrender; Chhattisgarh will be free of Naxalism by March 31: Dy CM.<p>One Naxalite has died, and a search operation is underway in the area, he added.</p>.<p>The encounter comes just two days ahead of the March 31 deadline set by the Centre to eliminate armed <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/naxalism">Naxalism</a> from the country.</p>.<p>With this incident, at least 27 Maoists have been killed in separate encounters in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/chhattisgarh">Chhattisgarh</a> so far this year. On January 3, 14 Maoists were killed in two encounters in the Bastar region, which includes seven districts.</p>.<p>Last year, security forces killed a total of 285 Maoists in encounters across the state.</p>