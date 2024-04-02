Naxalite killed in encounter with security personnel in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur

Raipur: A Naxalite was killed in an encounter with security personnel in Bijapur district of Chhattisgarh on Tuesday, police said.

The gun battle took place in a forest under Gangaloor police station area at around 6 am when a joint team of security personnel was out on an anti-Naxal operation, a senior police official told PTI.

After the exchange of fire stopped, the body of a Naxalite and a weapon were recovered from the spot, he said.