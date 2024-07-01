Naxalites kill brother of cop in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur

Narayanpur: Naxalites abducted a policeman's brother and killed him in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur district while claiming he was a police informer, an official said on Monday.

The body of Sannu Usendi (30) was found on Sunday night at Batumpara Chowk in Orchha village of the district, a police official here said.

He was the brother of a constable of Bastar Fighters - a unit of the state police, the official said.

Usendi, a resident of Kohkameta area in the district, was staying in Narayanpur town and running a small tea shop, he said.