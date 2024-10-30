Naxalites kill man on suspicion of being police informer in Chhattisgarh

<p>Bijapur, Chhattisgarh: A 35-year-old man was killed by Naxalites in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district on the suspicion of being a police informer, police said on Wednesday.</p>.<p>The incident took place on Tuesday night in Putkel village under Basaguda police station limits, a police official here said.</p>.<p>After being alerted, a police team was sent to the area in the morning, he said.</p>.Naxal couple with Rs 10 lakh bounty surrenders before security forces in Gadchiroli.<p>"As per preliminary information, Naxalites killed Dinesh Pujari, a resident of Putkel, using sharp edged weapons. Pamphlets released by Pamed area committee of Maoists were recovered from the spot in which they accused Pujai of acting as a police informer," the official said.</p>.<p>The police have launched a search operation in the area to trace the assailants, he added.</p>.<p>With this incident, 53 persons have been killed by Naxalites so far this year in separate places of Bastar division which comprises seven districts including Bijapur, according to police.</p>