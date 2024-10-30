Home
Naxalites kill man on suspicion of being police informer in Chhattisgarh

The incident took place on Tuesday night in Putkel village under Basaguda police station limits, a police official here said.
PTI
Last Updated : 30 October 2024, 06:51 IST

Published 30 October 2024, 06:51 IST
