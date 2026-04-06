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NCP leader Ramavatar Jaggi murder case: Chhattisgarh High Court sentences Amit Jogi to life imprisonment

The order is of April 2 when a division bench of Chief Justice Ramesh Sinha and Justice Arvind Kumar Verma had set aside Amit Jogi's acquittal by a trial court in 2007.
Last Updated : 06 April 2026, 10:00 IST
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Published 06 April 2026, 10:00 IST
India NewsNCPChhattisgarh

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