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Nine killed, 15 injured in boiler explosion at power plant in Chhattisgarh

Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai termed the incident 'extremely tragic' and said the government stands with the families of the deceased.
Last Updated : 14 April 2026, 14:20 IST
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Published 14 April 2026, 14:20 IST
India NewsChhattisgarhExplosionpower plant

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