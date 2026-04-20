No evidence of air crash in Chhattisgarh's Jashpur, say officials

<p>Jashpur, Chhattisgarh: No evidence of an <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/plane-crash">aircraft crash</a> has been found in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/chhattisgarh">Chhattisgarh</a>'s Jashpur so far, the district authorities clarified on Monday.</p><p>The clarification came amidst reports of a suspected air crash in a hilly terrain in the district, which kept the local administration and police on their toes in the afternoon.</p><p>Claims of a crash gained traction after a video showing smoke rising from a hill, along with a picture of an aircraft, in the Narayanpur area, went viral on social media. Several news channels and web portals went on to report it as a crash incident.</p><p>Acting on the reports, District Collector Rohit Vyas and Senior Superintendent of Police Lal Umend Singh rushed to the spot, and a search operation was launched around 3 pm.</p><p>"We received information through media reports about a plane crash in the Narayanpur area. We reached the spot and initiated a search operation, but no evidence has been found so far," Vyas told reporters in the evening.</p><p>Teams from the forest department are also present at the site, and drone surveillance is being carried out, he said.</p>.Jharkhand air ambulance crash: 40-year-old aircraft had no black box.<p>"We also contacted Air Traffic Control (ATC) authorities in Jharkhand and Odisha, but received no information about any missing aircraft," he said.</p><p>The collector noted that forest fires are common in the region during summer and cautioned against linking such incidents without verification.</p><p>"Forest fires frequently occur here during the summer, and the forest department regularly works to douse them. It would not be appropriate to connect this with a plane crash," he said, adding that the search operation is still ongoing.</p><p>According to officials from the forest department, the smoke seen in the viral video was due to a forest fire, which has since been brought under control.</p><p>Officials said they are gathering information from locals, but no one reported hearing any explosion. So far, no signs of any crash have been found.</p><p>Teams from the police, district administration, and forest department continue to monitor the area using drones. As of now, authorities have not found any evidence of an aircraft-related accident, a government statement said.</p>