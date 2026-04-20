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No evidence of air crash in Chhattisgarh's Jashpur, say officials

According to officials from the forest department, the smoke seen in the viral video was due to a forest fire, which has since been brought under control.
Last Updated : 20 April 2026, 14:47 IST
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Published 20 April 2026, 11:45 IST
India NewsCrashChhattisgarh

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