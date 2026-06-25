Not sober? Not married either: Bride calls off wedding after groom arrives drunk

<p>A wedding in <a href="https://deccanherald.com/tags/chattisgarh">Chhattisgarh's </a>Janjgir-Champa district was called off after the bride refused to marry upon discovering that the groom had arrived at the ceremony heavily intoxicated. Police later praised the 22-year-old woman's decision and felicitated her for taking a stand against alcohol abuse.</p><p>Muskan Pradhan, a resident of Kosmanda village under Champa police station limits, was scheduled to marry 24-year-old Sant Ram of Khokhra village on June 23.</p><p>According to police, the wedding procession reached Kosmanda around 4 pm and the marriage rituals commenced shortly afterwards. However, the groom was allegedly under the influence of alcohol and was unable to stand properly.</p><p>After learning about his condition, Pradhan declined to proceed with the marriage.</p>.Even low alcohol consumption harms your health: Study.<p>Her decision triggered an argument between members of the two families and guests attending the wedding. As tensions mounted, police were called to the venue. A team led by Champa police station SHO Ashok Vaishnav intervened and brought the situation under control.</p><p>Pradhan told police she had previously cautioned Sant Ram about his drinking habit after he allegedly arrived intoxicated at their engagement ceremony. According to Vaishnav, the groom had then assured her that he would quit drinking.</p><p>While elders from both families were discussing the matter, a clash reportedly broke out between some youths accompanying the groom's party and members of the bride's side. A few people sustained minor injuries and were taken to hospital, police said.</p><p>Family members told police that the groom's side had agreed to pay around Rs 3 lakh to compensate the bride's family for expenses incurred in organising the wedding.</p><p>Pradhan, who has studied up to Class 10, told reporters that she now wishes to continue her education.</p><p>On Thursday, Janjgir-Champa Superintendent of <a href="https://deccanherald.com/tags/police">Police</a> Vijay Kumar Pandey felicitated Pradhan at his office in the presence of social workers and women's representatives. Police said her decision conveyed a strong message against alcohol addiction and underscored the importance of responsibility, respect and good conduct in marriage.</p><p><em>(With PTI inputs)</em></p>