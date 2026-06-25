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Homeindiachhattisgarh

Not sober? Not married either: Bride calls off wedding after groom arrives drunk

Pradhan told police she had previously cautioned Sant Ram about his drinking habit after he allegedly arrived intoxicated at their engagement ceremony.
Last Updated : 25 June 2026, 14:39 IST
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Published 25 June 2026, 14:39 IST
India NewsweddingChhattisgarhAlcoholTrending

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