Oh My God: Deities in Bastar are put on trial, exiled for their negligence

Chhattisgarh's Bastar region stands as testament to the renowned saying, "All are equal before the law", for even the Gods can't escape the the long arm of legislation in this region.

According to a report by NDTV, the tribes of Bastar meet once a year at a temple to hold the Gods accountable for their negligence. This 'Jan Adalat' or people's court assembles at Bhangaram Devi temple during Bhado Jatra festival every year during the monsoon.

It's a three day festival where the temple's deity—Bhangaram Devi—presides over the trial. During this trial, the Gods are accused and animals and birds (mostly hens) are brought in as witnesses to the trial. The citizens of the region play the role of complainants/litigants, with a host of grievances ranging from a failed harvest to a lingering illness.

Their main grievance is against the Gods who turned a deaf ear and did not answer their prayers.