Oh My God: Deities in Bastar are put on trial, exiled for their negligence

Chhattisgarh's Bastar region stands as testament to the renowned saying, "All are equal before the law", for even the Gods can't escape the the long arm of legislation in this region.
According to a report by NDTV, the tribes of Bastar meet once a year at a temple to hold the Gods accountable for their negligence. This 'Jan Adalat' or people's court assembles at Bhangaram Devi temple during Bhado Jatra festival every year during the monsoon.
It's a three day festival where the temple's deity—Bhangaram Devi—presides over the trial. During this trial, the Gods are accused and animals and birds (mostly hens) are brought in as witnesses to the trial. The citizens of the region play the role of complainants/litigants, with a host of grievances ranging from a failed harvest to a lingering illness.
Their main grievance is against the Gods who turned a deaf ear and did not answer their prayers.
If the Gods in the witness stand are found guilty, harsh punishment is meted out to them. The court exiles the Gods and removes their idols from inside the temple. Moreover, the idols are banished to the backyard.
These sentences are long and harsh, and sometimes the Gods can be banished indefinitely. However, if they mend their ways, they are invited back to the temple.
People from around 240 villages gather to witness the event. In a way, these trials help to bring God(s) down from the pedestal humans have built for them. It makes God accountable to the people.
However, this practice is more about redemption than about punishment. The Gods who are found guilty are given a chance to redeem themselves. If they listen and answer prayers, they are given back their seat at the temple. However, if not, they remain in exile.
Historian Ghanshyam Singh Nag told NDTV, "This tradition represents the idea that the relationship between gods and humans is reciprocal. Gods protect and provide for the people, and in return, they are worshipped. If this balance is disturbed, even gods are judged."
Village leaders act as attorneys in the trial while hens are brought in as witnesses. After the trial is over, the hens are set free which marks the end of their testimony. The judgement is pronounced by a village leader, believed to be voicing the goddess's instructions.
The Gods who are found guilty are placed under trees. However, the gold and silver which is placed upon the Gods are not removed.
Staying to true the ethics of the legal system, a ledger is maintained that lists details of every case: the number of deities accused, the nature of their alleged crimes, the witnesses, and the final judgments.
Moreover, if one wants to appeal against the sentence given to the Gods, they must approach the divine court of Bhangaram Devi and file their appeals before her. If the exiled Gods seek forgiveness and convince the deity, their exile sentence is suspended and they can return to the temple.
Published 08 September 2024, 13:51 IST