Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiachhattisgarh

Opium worth Rs 8 crore cultivated in maize field in Chhattisgarh's Durg; BJP leader, 2 others held

A preliminary investigation has shown that individuals from outside the state were brought in for opium cultivation, police said.
Last Updated : 07 March 2026, 16:57 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 07 March 2026, 16:57 IST
India NewsBJPChhattisgarhOpium

Follow us on :

Follow Us