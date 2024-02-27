Pension scheme for those detained under MISA during Emergency to be restored: Chhattisgarh CM

Raipur: Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai has said the pension for those who were detained under the Maintenance of Internal Security Act (MISA) during Emergency between 1975 and 1977 will be restored in the state.

The pension scheme for detainees under MISA during Emergency, which was started in the state during the BJP rule in 2008, was withheld by the previous Congress government in 2019.

MISA detainees (Lokantra Senani) were given pension ranging from Rs 10,000 to Rs 25,000 in three different categories.

Speaking in the state assembly on Monday, Sai said the 'Samman Nidhi' (pension) for MISA detainees will be restarted.

Replying to a discussion in the assembly on demands for grant of Rs 8421.82 crore for his departments, he said 1,000 village panchayats will get WiFi facility in the first phase of PM-WANI scheme.