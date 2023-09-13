PM to inaugurate rail projects worth Rs 6,350 crore, address rally during Chhattisgarh visit

“The BJP has already pushed the Congress on the backfoot by declaring candidates on 21 assembly seats. The first Parivartan Yatra of the BJP rolled out from Dantewada on Tuesday, while the second one will be kicked off on September 15 from Jashpur in north Chhattisgarh. Ahead of the second Parivartan Yatra, the PM's rally in adjoining Raigarh district will energize party workers and boost their morale,” he said.