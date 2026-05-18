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Post Naxalism: Amit Shah launches first public service centre inside Chhattisgarh security camp

Officials told PTI that the event heralds the launch of the Bastar 2.O road map where security camps will be "repurposed" for public welfare utility works.
Last Updated : 18 May 2026, 10:08 IST
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Published 18 May 2026, 10:08 IST
India NewsAmit ShahChhattisgarhNaxal

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