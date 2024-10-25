President Murmu on 2-day visit to Chhattisgarh from Friday

<p>New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu will be on a two-day visit to Chhattisgarh from Friday, the Rashtrapati Bhavan has said.</p>.<p>The President will grace the 2nd convocation of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Raipur on Friday, it said in a statement issued on Thursday.</p>.<p>"On the same day, she will grace the 14th convocation of the NIT (National Institute of Technology), Raipur and visit the Purkhauti Muktangan at Naya Raipur," it said.</p>.<p>On October 26, Murmu will grace the 3rd and 4th joint convocation of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) in Bhilai.</p>.<p>She will also grace the 3rd convocation of Pt. Deendayal Upadhyaya Memorial Health Science and Ayush University of Chhattisgarh in Raipur, the statement said. </p>