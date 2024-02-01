Previous Congress govt was not serious in fighting Naxalism in Chhattisgarh: CM Vishnu Deo Sai

"The previous government did not take the fight against Naxalism seriously but our security forces have launched the exercise to eliminate Maoists," he said.

Sai said his government will not only drive Naxalites out of Chhattisgarh but will also destroy their existence.

"This is the priority of our government," he said.

The CM instructed the officials to provide basic facilities to the people living in the vicinity of security camps in Naxal-hit areas.

To eliminate Naxalites, effective action should be taken with concrete strategy, he told the officials.

Naxalites have become frustrated due to the anti-Naxal operations launched by security forces in the last one-and-a-half months and therefore they have carried out cowardly attacks (referring to Tuesday's incident), the CM said.

"We have to give a befitting reply to Naxalites at any cost," he said.