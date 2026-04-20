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Private jet crashes in Chhattisgarh: Report

According to reports, visuals from the spot showed thick smoke and flames from the crashed jet at the hillside situated in the Jashpur-Narayanpur region.
Last Updated : 20 April 2026, 11:45 IST
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Published 20 April 2026, 11:45 IST
India NewsCrashChhattisgarh

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