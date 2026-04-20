<p>A private aircraft reportedly crashed in a forest area of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/content/133406">Chhattisgarh's </a>Jashpur district after hitting a tree on Monday. </p><p>According to reports, visuals from the spot showed thick smoke and flames from the crashed jet at the hillside situated in the Jashpur-Narayanpur region.</p><p>The aircraft was seen flying at a low altitude over the hilly terrain before crashing.</p>.<p>An official confirmation on the plane crash is awaited.</p> <p><em>More to follow...</em></p>