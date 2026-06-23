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Homeindiachhattisgarh

'Psycho killer' poisons 8 men in Chhattisgarh village, attends their funeral; arrested

He was arrested on Tuesday following two weeks of investigation and over a month after he killed his last victim.
Last Updated : 23 June 2026, 12:59 IST
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Published 23 June 2026, 12:59 IST
India NewsCrimemurderChhattisgarh

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