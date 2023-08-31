Home
India
Opinion
Karnataka
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Video
DH Specials
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiachhattisgarh

Rahul Gandhi to visit Chhattisgarh on September 2 for 'yuva samvad'

There are 48 lakh youth voters in the state and out of it 4.43 lakh are first time voters, state government officials said.
Last Updated 31 August 2023, 11:34 IST

Follow Us

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will visit Chhattisgarh to address a youth rally on September 2, as the party gears up for assembly polls this year. 

Gandhi will visit Raipur to attend 'yuva samvad' on September 2 afternoon and reach out to first time voters, apprising them of the development work that the state government has done, leaders said.

The Congress and the opposition both are eyeing the youth votes in the state. 

There are 48 lakh youth voters in the state and out of it 4.43 lakh are first time voters, state government officials said.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 31 August 2023, 11:34 IST)
India NewsCongressRahul GandhiIndian PoliticsChhattisgarh

Follow us on

Follow

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT