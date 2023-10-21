Read Constitution, not 'Gandhi Chalisa': BJP leader slams Baghel govt on party worker's murder, scams

Speaking on the murder of Taram, he said, "We will fight for justice in this case of targeted killing of our worker. Law and order has collapsed in Chhattisgarh and the Baghel government has indulged in loot. The CM has not yet uttered a word on the incident."

Religious conversion activities and targeted killings are being carried out in a planned manner in tribal areas of Chhattisgarh, Bhatia alleged.