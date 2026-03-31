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'Red' Letter Day: Armed Naxals wiped out in Chhattisgarh by deadline, says Deputy CM Vijay Sharma

Over the past two years, more than 3,000 Naxalites, including Maoist central committee (CC) members and cadres at various levels, have surrendered.
Last Updated : 31 March 2026, 04:24 IST
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Published 31 March 2026, 04:24 IST
India NewsChhatisgarhNaxalism

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