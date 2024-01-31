Security personnel uncover 70-metre-long tunnel made by Naxals in Chhattisgarh's Bastar forest

Raipur: Security personnel have discovered a 70-metre-long tunnel dug by Naxalites in a dense forest along the border of Dantewada and Bijapur districts in Bastar division which is prima facie used as a bunker cum dumping place, a police officer said on Wednesday.

According to police, they had received information about the existence of such an underground passage in the Bastar division in the past, but they have spotted it for the first time.

The tunnel, around 70 metres long and 6 feet deep, was spotted on Tuesday in the Bijapur district forest when a joint team of security personnel from Dantewada was conducting an anti-Naxal operation, Dantewada Additional Superintendent of Police, RK Barman, told PTI.

Personnel belonging to the District Reserve Guard, Bastar Fighters, both units of the state police, and CRPF's 230th battalion were involved in the operation, he said.

"During patrolling near Todopat-Uspari village, security personnel spotted the tunnel opening from a roof. Its openings were covered with long woods, bushes, and soil," he said.