Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiachhattisgarh

Senior leader Vikas and 14 Naxalites surrender in Chhattisgarh

According to officials, in the last two years, 532 Maoists were neutralised, more than 2,700 have surrendered, and as many as 2,000 were arrested in Chhattisgarh.
Last Updated : 01 March 2026, 11:39 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 01 March 2026, 11:39 IST
India NewsMaoistsNaxalitesChhattisgarh News

Follow us on :

Follow Us