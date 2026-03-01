<p>Mahasamund: Fifteen <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/naxalites">Naxalites</a>, including Special Zonal Committee-level member Vikas, surrendered before security personnel in Mahasamund district on Sunday, Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma said.</p>.<p>According to police, the surrendered cadres, including nine women, belonged to the Balangir-Bargarh-Mahasamund division of Maoists and were active along the Chhattisgarh-Odisha border.</p>.<p>Sharma, who holds the Home portfolio, termed the development as a significant step under the state government's rehabilitation policy.</p>.<p>"Today's rehabilitation is very important. Fifteen Naxalites from the Balangir-Bargarh-Mahasamund division have surrendered. Only 15 members were left in this division, and all of them have now laid down arms," he told reporters in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/raipur">Raipur</a>.</p>.Senior Maoist, another cadre in Chhattisgarh express willingness to surrender: Police.<p>Among those who surrendered was Vikas, a Special Zonal Committee-level member. He was serving as the secretary of the West Sub-Zonal wing of the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/maoist">Maoist</a> organisation.</p>.<p>The surrendered cadres included six men and nine women. They turned themselves in with a cache of weapons, including three <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/ak-47-rifle">AK-47 rifles</a>, two Self-Loading Rifles (SLRs), two INSAS rifles and three .303 rifles, Sharma said.</p>.<p>Officials said that the group had established contact with security forces on Wednesday night, prior to formally surrendering.</p>.<p>According to officials, in the last two years, 532 Maoists were neutralised, more than 2,700 have surrendered, and as many as 2,000 were arrested in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/Chhattisgarh">Chhattisgarh</a>.</p>.<p>The Centre has resolved to eliminate <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/naxalism">Naxalism</a> from the country by March 31 this year.</p>