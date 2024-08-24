Shah arrives in Chhattisgarh on 3-day visit; to chair interstate meet on anti-Naxal ops

"Shah is scheduled to visit the ashram of Mahaprabhu Vallabhacharya in Champaran town of Raipur district on Saturday morning. Later, he will chair a meeting of Chief Secretaries and Director Generals of Police (DGPs) of Chhattisgarh and neighbouring states on interstate coordination. He will then chair a meeting on security and development in Left Wing Extremism (LWE)-affected areas of the state," an official said.