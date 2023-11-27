'Sheer madness', says railway engineer after getting transfer order 3 days before retirement

He added, "Because this is nothing but sheer madness only to transfer one employee, who has served the IR (Indian Railway) organisation his whole life, in the week of his superannuation so that his superannuation settlement gets disrupted and he gets harassed in the last days in the organisation."

Arya told PTI that the SECR zone already had a vacant HAG post, still, the Railway Board decided to transfer him to the NR zone on a similar vacant post.