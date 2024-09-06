Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiachhattisgarh

Six IEDs planted by Naxalites recovered in Kondagaon district of Chhattisgarh

Naxalites had packed the explosives pressure cookers and concealed them beneath the earth to harm security personnel, he said.
PTI
Last Updated : 06 September 2024, 09:09 IST

Follow Us :

Comments

Kondagaon: Security personnel have recovered six improvised explosive devices (IEDs) planted by Naxalites in a forest in Chhattisgarh's Kondagaon district, police said on Friday.

A team of the district police who was out patrolling on Thursday recovered three IEDs weighing 4 kg each and three more weighing 3 kg each in the forest of Madgaon under the Dhanora police station limits, said Anil Vishwakarma, the sub-divisional officer of police, Farasgaon.

Naxalites had packed the explosives pressure cookers and concealed them beneath the earth to harm security personnel, he said.

The police's bomb disposal squad neutralised the IEDs, and a major tragedy was averted, Vishwakarma said.

Naxalites often plant explosives to target security forces during anti-Naxal operations in the Bastar division, comprising seven districts, including Kondagaon.

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 06 September 2024, 09:09 IST
India NewsChhattisgarhIEDNaxalites

Follow us on :

Follow Us

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT