Six Naxalites carrying cumulative reward of Rs 36 lakh surrender in Chhattisgarh's Sukma

"Jayakka, who carried a reward of Rs 5 lakh on her head, was Kistaram area committee commander as well as Area Committee Member (ACM). Muda, Bhuma and Madkam had a cumulative bounty of Rs 15 lakh on their heads. The six surrendered after being impressed by the district police's "Puna Narkom" (which means new dawn in the local Gondi dialect) rehabilitation drive for Naxalites", he added.