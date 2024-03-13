Six Naxals captured in night operation by Chhattisgarh police

Bhopal: In a breakthrough for the Chhattisgarh police, six Naxalites were arrested in a swift operation from the forest bordering Jashpur, Balrampur and Jharkhand on the Tuesday night.
Police have also recovered one AK-47, live cartridges, magazine, uniform and other incriminating items during the capture.
According to available information, among the arrested Naxalites is Tunesh Lakra (36), alias 'Ravi', who is the area commander of the Jharkhand Jan Mukti Parishad (Naxal outfit).
Sources disclosed the area commander, Tunesh, who lived among the villagers disguised as a commoner was trapped by police in a carefully crafted strategy along with the five other Maoists.
According to estimates, the Surguja region, including Jashpur, that is largely inhabited by tribals, is mostly peaceful and devoid of Naxal activities.
Naxalite-related crimes and violence is mostly limited to districts falling in the Bastar region. SP Jashpur Shashi Mohan Singh said the police received a tip off about the Maoist cadre in Balrampur and Jashpur area.
A search and comb operation was carried out by the joint team of district police under the IG (Surjuga range) supervision. SDOP Kunkuri Vinod Mandvi, leading the operation, managed to swoop down on the Naxalites in a swift operation that ended in the six arrests.
The arrest was made from village Karma, that falls under the purview of the Narayanpur and Kunkuri police stations.
The arrested Naxalites have been identified as Tunesh Lakra alias Ravi (36), r/o Jharkhand, Ranjit Kumar Mahto (29) r/o Jharkhand, Herman Kumar Gannum r/o Jharkhand, Ram Lakra (45) r/o Jharkhand, Tabassum Ahmed (27) r/o Jharkhand, and Gulam Shahzada (21) r/o Narayanpur (CG).
Singh informed that Tunesh Lakra had earlier been arrested under section 364, 302, 120 (b), 34IPC 8(1)(3)95) but had been released on bail.
However, he was actively carrying out Maoists operations in Balrampur and Gadwa region as the area commander.
In this operation Jashpur and Balrampur police as well as Garwah police of Jharkhand played key role in coordinating, sharing and executing the exercise. As a result, Chhattisgarh police was able to nab the Naxals who were wanted by police for committing 'heinous crimes', said Singh. Singh said the accused will remain in police custody for further interrogation and investigation.
