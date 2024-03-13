Six Naxals captured in night operation by Chhattisgarh police

Bhopal: In a breakthrough for the Chhattisgarh police, six Naxalites were arrested in a swift operation from the forest bordering Jashpur, Balrampur and Jharkhand on the Tuesday night.

Police have also recovered one AK-47, live cartridges, magazine, uniform and other incriminating items during the capture.

According to available information, among the arrested Naxalites is Tunesh Lakra (36), alias 'Ravi', who is the area commander of the Jharkhand Jan Mukti Parishad (Naxal outfit).

Sources disclosed the area commander, Tunesh, who lived among the villagers disguised as a commoner was trapped by police in a carefully crafted strategy along with the five other Maoists.

According to estimates, the Surguja region, including Jashpur, that is largely inhabited by tribals, is mostly peaceful and devoid of Naxal activities.

Naxalite-related crimes and violence is mostly limited to districts falling in the Bastar region. SP Jashpur Shashi Mohan Singh said the police received a tip off about the Maoist cadre in Balrampur and Jashpur area.