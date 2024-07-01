Sukma IED blast: 9 Naxals, including 4 involved in killing 2 CoBRA personnel, arrested

Sukma: Nine Naxalites, including four allegedly involved in blowing up a mini-truck with an IED resulting in the death of two CRPF CoBRA personnel last month, were arrested from two places in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district, police said on Monday.

The four involved in the blast incident were apprehended on Sunday by a joint team of police, CRPF's 150th battalion and the 201st unit of Commando Battalion for Resolute Action (CoBRA, an elite unit of CRPF) from the forests between Timmapuram and Tekalgudam villages under Jagargunda police station area, Sukma Superintendent of Police Kiran Chavan said in a statement.

Kunjam Rama (35), Barse Bichchem (40) are members of DAKMS (Dandakaranya Adivasi Kisan Majdoor Sangthan), which is a frontal wing of the Maoists, while Kunajm Joga (22) and Kunjam Bheema (21) are militia members, he said.