Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiachhattisgarh

Supreme Court halts exhumation of bodies in Chhattisgarh's Christian tribal villages, questions govt on 'forced reburial'

Senior advocate Colin Gonsalves, representing the petitioners, claimed that the body of the mother of one of the petitioners was exhumed from the grave and reburied elsewhere without his knowledge.
Last Updated : 18 February 2026, 15:22 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 18 February 2026, 15:22 IST
India NewsSupreme CourtChhattisgarhChhattisgarh News

Follow us on :

Follow Us