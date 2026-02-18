<p>New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday sought a reply from the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/chhattisgarh/chhattisgarh-trial-court-acquits-17-accused-in-2023-biranpur-communal-clash-case-3902386">Chhattisgarh </a>government on a plea alleging exhumation and forced reburial of bodies of tribal Christians in villages over there.</p><p>A bench of Justices Vikram Nath, Sandeep Mehta and N V Anjaria also restrained any further exhumation, while considering a plea which claimed that tribal Christians in Chhattisgarh were forcibly prevented from burying their deceased family members in the burial places in their villages.</p><p>Senior advocate Colin Gonsalves, representing the petitioners, claimed that the body of the mother of one of the petitioners was exhumed from the grave and reburied elsewhere without his knowledge. </p><p>The bench issued notice to the Chhattisgarh government. </p>.Supreme Court grants bail to accused in 2024 Pune Porsche accident case.<p>Gonsalves asked the court to put on hold any further forcible removal of bodies from the graves.</p><p>"In the meantime, it is provided that no further exhumation of buried bodies shall be permitted," the court said, fixing the matter for further hearing after four weeks.</p><p>The writ petition was filed by Chhattisgarh Association for Justice and Equality and others contended that this was a denial of their fundamental right under Article 21 of the Constitution.</p>