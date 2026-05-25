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Homeindiachhattisgarh

Supreme Court notice to Chhattisgarh govt on bail plea of businessman in manpower commission 'scam'

A bench of Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M Pancholi issued notice to the state government and sought reply by June 3.
Last Updated : 25 May 2026, 08:51 IST
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Published 25 May 2026, 08:51 IST
India NewsSupreme CourtNew DelhiChhattisgarhillegal

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