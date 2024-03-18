Teen detained for sexually assaulting, killing 3-year-old girl in Bilaspur

Bilaspur: A teenaged boy was detained for allegedly sexually assaulting and murdering a 3-year-old girl, while his uncle was arrested for concealing evidence, police in Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur district said on Monday.

The incident took place in Sirgitti on Sunday evening, Bilaspur Superintendent of Police Rajnesh Singh said.

"The child was playing near her house while her father was out on work. After she went missing, her mother mounted a search and was told by a neighbour that the child and the 14-year-old accused were seen going towards the toilet in his house," he said.