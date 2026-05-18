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Thieves steal 73 taps from Congress office in Chhattisgarh, leave 'I love Ambikapur' note

The thieves caused a loss of around Rs 80,000 to the party office.
Last Updated : 18 May 2026, 11:15 IST
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Published 18 May 2026, 11:15 IST
India NewsCongressCrimeChhattisgarh

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