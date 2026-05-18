Thieves steal 73 taps from Congress office in Chhattisgarh, leave 'I love Ambikapur' note

<p>The Congress office in Chhattishgarh witnessed an unusual case of theft as the burglars not just stole 73 taps, they also vandalised the washrooms and left a handwritten note saying - "I love Ambikapur".</p><p>While the thieves caused a loss of around Rs 80,000 to the party office, the note was left apparently to mock the cops. This is the third theft reported in the Congress office in recent months in Ambikapur.</p>.Bike-borne men snatch Chhattisgarh BJP MLA's mobile phone during morning walk; Congress slams govt over law and order.<p>"The thieves entered the office premises from the rooftop and removed 73 taps installed in various washrooms. They also damaged several wash basins, commode flush systems and pipelines," Surguja district Congress president Balkrishna Pathak said.</p><p>"Such audacity by the thieves, who even left a message on the floor, is a direct challenge to law and order and police," Pathak added.</p><p>He also claimed that drug addicts and anti-social elements could be behind the incident.</p><p>"Not just common people, even offices of political parties are no longer safe," he said, alleging that police personnel were busy handling VIP protocol duties.</p><p><em>(With PTI inputs)</em></p>