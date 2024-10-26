Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiachhattisgarh

Three elephants die of electrocution in Chhattisgarh

Prime facie, the tuskers came in contact with an 11 KV (kilovolt) power transmission line of a state-run power company in Chuhkimar forest.
PTI
Last Updated : 26 October 2024, 09:03 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 26 October 2024, 09:03 IST
India NewsChhattisgarhelephants

Follow us on :

Follow Us