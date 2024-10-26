Three elephants die of electrocution in Chhattisgarh

<p>Raigarh: Three elephants, among them a calf, were electrocuted after coming in contact with a power line in a forest in Chhattisgarh's Raigarh district on Saturday, an official said.</p>.<p>Prime facie, the tuskers came in contact with an 11 KV (kilovolt) power transmission line of a state-run power company in Chuhkimar forest under the Tamnar forest range, said Stylo Mandavi, divisional forest officer (DFO) Raigarh division.</p>.Territorial fights in elephant camps in Kodagu on rise.<p>Forest personnel rushed to the spot, and a team of veterinarians conducted the post-mortem, she said, adding that the incident will be probed.</p>.<p>According to officials, Chhattisgarh has reported the death of more than 70 elephants in the last six years, with causes ranging from ailments and age to electrocution.</p>.<p>Human-elephant conflicts in the northern part of the state have been a major cause of concern in the last decade. Surguja, Raigarh, Korba, Surajpur, and Balrampur are some districts facing the menace.</p>