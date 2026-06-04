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Homeindiachhattisgarh

Three returnees from Ebola-hit African nations kept in home isolation in Chhattisgarh's Durg

Of the three travellers, two are Indian nationals and one is a Ugandan citizen.
Last Updated : 04 June 2026, 08:54 IST
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Published 04 June 2026, 08:54 IST
India NewsChhattisgarhEbola virus

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