Three teachers on polling duty killed as SUV collides with truck in Chhattisgarh

Kondagaon: Three school teachers on polling duty lost their lives when an SUV they were travelling in collided with a truck in Chhattisgarh’s Kondagaon district on Wednesday, the police said.

The incident took place in the early hours near Bahigaon village under Keshkal police station limits when the polling officials were returning after submitting Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) at Kondagaon district headquarters, he said.