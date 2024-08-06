Transgender cultural event held in Chhattisgarh's Raipur

A state-level transgender cultural event was held at the Mukta Kashi Stage of the Mahant Ghasidas Museum in Raipur on August 5, dubbed as a pro-active initiative against social evil “dowry”, largely prevalent in many parts of the country particularly underdeveloped states.
Chhattisgarh is unique in offering a platform for the transgender community to promote their cultural activities, supported by the state government.
Transgender artists also performed dance fusion of Chhattisgarhi, Rajasthani, Kathak, Odissi and Lavani besides trans-models dazzle ramp with Chhattisgarhi and rainbow themes on Monday.
Artists from the third-gender community showcased their vibrant performances during the event. The evening began with the lighting of the lamp, followed by the first solo performance by Meera Yadav, who presented Odissi dance.
The first group performance by the Pratima Group featured a Rajasthani dance, setting the stage for the evening. Subsequently, the Swaragini Group's artists presented Rajasthani and Chhattisgarhi Swa, Karma, Dadriya, and Holi songs, captivating the audience.
The third performance was a Kathak dance by Raipur's Shri Yuvraj Badh and his team, who presented a mesmerizing Shiva Vandana, along with Tihai, Paran, and Thumri in their unique style.
Yuvraj Badh is renowned in the Kathak dance community, having received numerous awards including the Gururatna Award, Madhupuram Award, Madhupuram Samman, Guru Brahma Award, and Nritya Maya Award.
The Pratima Dance Group also performed a musical dance drama addressing the social evil of dowry, delivering a powerful message against the practice in an engaging manner.
Several solo classical dance performances were also presented by community artists, and the Churki Murki Dance Group from Pithora Mahasamund won hearts with their unique style.
In the second phase of the program, transgender youth walked the ramp in a fashion show. These students from the Garima Grih in Sarona showcased Chhattisgarhi, Indian, and rainbow-themed fashion.
The audience enthusiastically supported the community members throughout the dance and fashion show. Senior community members honored all the artists with coconuts, shawls, and mementos.
The function concluded with Vidya Rajput, President of the Chhattisgarh Mitwa Sankalp Committee, expressing gratitude to the artists, audience, Department of Culture and Archaeology, QueerGadh LGBTQ group, Walk-In Talk Food Corner, and Anant Pravah Kathak Center for their cooperation in making the event a success.
The event was organised jointly by the Department of Culture and Archaeology and the Chhattisgarh Mitwa Sankalp Committee.
The chief guest MLA Purandar Mishra, and the special guests included Vivek Acharya, Director of the Department of Archaeology and Culture, Tanuja Baghel, Assistant Director of the Department of Culture and Archaeology, Nagina Nayak, head of the Chhattisgarh Kinnar Society, Sunita Chansoria, Assistant Professor at Durga Mahavidyalaya, and Pritam Mahanand.