Transgender cultural event held in Chhattisgarh's Raipur

A state-level transgender cultural event was held at the Mukta Kashi Stage of the Mahant Ghasidas Museum in Raipur on August 5, dubbed as a pro-active initiative against social evil “dowry”, largely prevalent in many parts of the country particularly underdeveloped states.

Chhattisgarh is unique in offering a platform for the transgender community to promote their cultural activities, supported by the state government.

Transgender artists also performed dance fusion of Chhattisgarhi, Rajasthani, Kathak, Odissi and Lavani besides trans-models dazzle ramp with Chhattisgarhi and rainbow themes on Monday.

Artists from the third-gender community showcased their vibrant performances during the event. The evening began with the lighting of the lamp, followed by the first solo performance by Meera Yadav, who presented Odissi dance.

The first group performance by the Pratima Group featured a Rajasthani dance, setting the stage for the evening. Subsequently, the Swaragini Group's artists presented Rajasthani and Chhattisgarhi Swa, Karma, Dadriya, and Holi songs, captivating the audience.

The third performance was a Kathak dance by Raipur's Shri Yuvraj Badh and his team, who presented a mesmerizing Shiva Vandana, along with Tihai, Paran, and Thumri in their unique style.

Yuvraj Badh is renowned in the Kathak dance community, having received numerous awards including the Gururatna Award, Madhupuram Award, Madhupuram Samman, Guru Brahma Award, and Nritya Maya Award.