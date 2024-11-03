Home
Two cops injured in attack by Naxalites in Chhattisgarh's Sukma

A small 'action team' of Naxalites (typically comprising four-five cadres) suddenly attacked the two personnel with sharp edged weapons and then escaped, police official said.
PTI
Last Updated : 03 November 2024, 05:17 IST

Published 03 November 2024, 05:17 IST
India NewsCrimeChhattisgarhSukmaNaxalites

