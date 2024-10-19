Two ITBP jawans injured in Naxal IED blast in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur

<p>Raipur: Two Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) troopers were injured in an improvised explosive device (IED) blast triggered by Naxalites in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur district on Saturday, a police official said.</p>.Paramilitary jawan shoots self dead with AK-47 during duty at coal mine in Chhattisgarh.<p>The incident occurred near Mohandi village in Abujhmad when security personnel were returning after an anti-Naxal operation, the official said.</p>.<p>"The injured personnel are being evacuated from the forest. Further details are awaited," the official said.</p>