Two ITBP jawans killed in IED blast in Chhattisgarh's Naxal-affected Narayanpur

<p>Narayanpur: Two personnel of Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) were killed and two policemen injured on Saturday when Naxalites carried out an improvised explosive device (IED) blast in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur district, police said. </p><p>The incident occurred around 12 noon near Kodliyar village in Abujhmaad area when joint teams of security personnel were out on an anti-Naxal operation, a police official said. </p><p>The personnel belonging to the ITBP, Border Security Force (BSF) and District Reserve Guard of police were involved in the operation launched from Orchha, Irakbhatti and Mohandi areas, he said. </p><p>The blast took place when patrolling teams were returning after the operation. </p><p>The four injured personnel were shifted to hospital, the official said. </p><p>"Two ITBP personnel succumbed to injuries while the condition of the injured policemen was stated to be out of danger," he said. </p><p>Those killed were identified as Amar Panwar (36) of Satara in Maharashtra and K Rajesh (36) of Kadappa in Karnataka, he said, adding that the duo belonged to 53rd battalion of ITBP.</p>