Two ITBP jawans killed in IED blast in Chhattisgarh's Naxal-affected Narayanpur

Those killed were identified as Amar Panwar (36) of Satara in Maharashtra and K Rajesh (36) of Kadappa in Karnataka, the duo belonging to 53rd battalion of ITBP.
PTI
Last Updated : 19 October 2024, 10:55 IST

Published 19 October 2024, 10:55 IST
